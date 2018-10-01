What will $500 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Fayetteville with a budget of $500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1409 Briarcliff Drive
Listed at $500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1409 Briarcliff Drive.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, wooden cbainetry and a private deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.
6450 Applecross Ave., #D
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 6450 Applecross Ave., #D. It's also listed for $500/month for its 628 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. The apartment features carpeting, a walk-in closet, a pantry, a patio and built-in storage features. Pet lovers are in luck: one cat or dog is permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.
629 Gable Court
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 629 Gable Court. It's listed for $475/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, closet space, a ceiling fan and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable.
