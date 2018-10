What will $500 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

1409 Briarcliff Drive

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Fayetteville with a budget of $500/month.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1409 Briarcliff Drive.Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, wooden cbainetry and a private deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 6450 Applecross Ave., #D. It's also listed for $500/month for its 628 square feet of space.Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. The apartment features carpeting, a walk-in closet, a pantry, a patio and built-in storage features. Pet lovers are in luck: one cat or dog is permitted.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 629 Gable Court. It's listed for $475/month.Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, closet space, a ceiling fan and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable.(See the complete listing here .)