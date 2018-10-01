REAL ESTATE

What will $500 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

6450 Applecross Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Fayetteville with a budget of $500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1409 Briarcliff Drive




Listed at $500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1409 Briarcliff Drive.

Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, wooden cbainetry and a private deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6450 Applecross Ave., #D




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 6450 Applecross Ave., #D. It's also listed for $500/month for its 628 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. The apartment features carpeting, a walk-in closet, a pantry, a patio and built-in storage features. Pet lovers are in luck: one cat or dog is permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

629 Gable Court




Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 629 Gable Court. It's listed for $475/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, closet space, a ceiling fan and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)
