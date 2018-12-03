What will $600 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Fayetteville if you don't want to spend more than $600/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1033 Appamattox Court
Listed at $600/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1033 Appamattox Court.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a patio and storage space. Pet owners, this spot allows cats and dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
2110 Rogers Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2110 Rogers Drive. It's listed for $575/month.
The building features outdoor space and storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
979 Stewarts Creek Drive, #Apt 8
Located at 979 Stewarts Creek Drive, #Apt 8, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $525/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.
