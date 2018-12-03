REAL ESTATE

What will $600 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

1033 Appamattox Court. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fayetteville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Fayetteville if you don't want to spend more than $600/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1033 Appamattox Court






Listed at $600/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1033 Appamattox Court.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a patio and storage space. Pet owners, this spot allows cats and dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

2110 Rogers Drive






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2110 Rogers Drive. It's listed for $575/month.

The building features outdoor space and storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

979 Stewarts Creek Drive, #Apt 8






Located at 979 Stewarts Creek Drive, #Apt 8, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $525/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineFayetteville
REAL ESTATE
What will $900 rent you in Durham, right now?
Goldsboro's most expensive residential rentals, revealed
The priciest real estate rentals in Durham
Renting in Durham: What will $1,100 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
NC Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of voter fraud
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
Show More
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Honoring Bush 41: George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
More News