What will $700 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Fayetteville if you've got a budget of $700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
441 Tradewinds Drive, #E
Listed at $700/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 441Tradewinds Drive, #E.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.
(See the complete listing here.)
407 Tradewinds Drive, #J
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 407 Tradewinds Drive, #J. It's also listed for $700/month for its 700 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there is air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
929 Applewood Lane
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 929 Applewood Lane that's going for $650/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building boasts on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5225 Surf Scooter Drive
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 5225 Surf Scooter Drive. It's listed for $650/month.
In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, a patio and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1908 Tryon Drive, #3
Finally, located at 1908 Tryon Drive, #3, here's a studio spot that's listed for $625/month.
In the unit, you can expect carpeting, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building offers a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
