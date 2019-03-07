What will $700 rent you in Fayetteville, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Fayetteville if you're on a budget of $700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
423 Apt B Tradewinds Drive
Listed at $700/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 423 Apt B Tradewinds Drive.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
5225 Surf Scooter Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 5225 Surf Scooter Drive. It's listed for $650/month.
In the unit, there is a fireplace, a patio and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.
1908 Tryon Drive, #UNIT 3
Here's a studio spot at 1908 Tryon Drive, #UNIT 3, that's going for $625/month.
In the unit, you'll get carpeting, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building features outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.
837 Applewood Lane
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 837 Applewood Lane. It's listed for $615/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll find a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building boasts on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.
943 Applewood Lane
Located at 943 Applewood Lane, here's a 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $615/month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.
