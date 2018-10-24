What will $800 rent you in Durham, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Durham if you're on a budget of $800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
807 E. Main St., #6-123 (Golden Belt)
Listed at $800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 807 E. Main St., #6-123.
In the apartment, expect concrete flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. The building has a fitness center and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are negotiable.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
917 Dacian Ave. (Trinity Park)
Next, there's this studio located at 917 Dacian Ave. It's also listed for $800/month for its 470 square feet of space.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, concrete flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building offers assigned parking. Pets are negotiable with additional fees.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
1509 Fayetteville St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1509 Fayetteville St. that's going for $755/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
