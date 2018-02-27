What will $900 rent get you in Raleigh, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site ApartmentList to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Raleigh if you've got $900 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
1009 Wade Ave.
Here's a studio apartment in the Oberlin Court complex at 1009 Wade Ave. that's going for $937 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, a dishwasher, air conditioning, and in-unit laundry.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, community garden, fire pit, game and media rooms, and more. Dogs and cats are allowed.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
7303 Hihenge Ct.
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit that's located in the Stonehenge Apartments at 7303 Hihenge Ct. It's listed for $920 / month. In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, a patio and stainless steel appliances.
Pets are allowed, and building amenities include a dog park and grooming area, basketball court, pool and hot tub, racquetball and tennis courts, and a gym.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1100 Lenoxplace Cir.
Located at the Lenoxplace at Garner Station complex at 512 West Belden Ave., here's a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment that's listed for $920 / month. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, balcony, and a storage area.
On the building side, look for amenities like a gym, pool, hot tub, playground, and garage parking. Dogs and cats are both allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
