What will $900 rent you in Durham, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Durham if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
807 W. Trinity Ave., #120
Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 807 W. Trinity Ave., #120.
The historic, gated downtown building boasts outdoor space and a swimming pool. Inside, you'll get hardwood floors, wooden countertops and large windows. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome with an additional pet fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
201 Finsbury St., #202
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo located at 201 Finsbury St., #202. It's listed for $895/month for its 1,020 square feet of space.
In the condo, you'll get carpeted flooring, stainless steel appliances and a private balcony. The brick-fronted building offers secured entry. Unfortunately for pet owners, cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
5800 Tattersall Drive
Here's a 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5800 Tattersall Drive that's going for $890/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The complex features a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33. It's listed for $825/month.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, both central heating and air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a fireplace. The complex offers outdoor space. Sorry, pet owners: neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
