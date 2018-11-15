What will $900 rent you in Durham, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Durham if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7 (Woodcroft)
Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7.
The building offers a swimming pool and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
824 Green St., #Apt B (Trinity Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 824 Green St., #Apt B., and listed for $895/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and central heating. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
201 Finsbury St., #202
Here's a 1,020-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 201 Finsbury St., #202, that's also going for $895/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33. It's listed for $825/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.
