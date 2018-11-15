REAL ESTATE

What will $900 rent you in Durham, right now?

3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Durham?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Durham if you've got a budget of $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7 (Woodcroft)






Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7.

The building offers a swimming pool and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

824 Green St., #Apt B (Trinity Park)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 824 Green St., #Apt B., and listed for $895/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and central heating. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

201 Finsbury St., #202






Here's a 1,020-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 201 Finsbury St., #202, that's also going for $895/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 600 Audubon Lake Drive, #6B33. It's listed for $825/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineDurham
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,100 rent you in Raleigh, right now?
An inside look at Chapel Hill's most expensive apartments
Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,600 get you?
Wegmans grocery store coming to Wake Forest
More Real Estate
Top Stories
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in Fort Bragg soldier's death
Raleigh father charged after son accidentally shot
GoFundMe fundraiser for homeless man a hoax, prosecutor says
NC man charged in his mom's murder arrested in Tennessee
Paralyzed chef's mom opens Raleigh gym to help him, others recover
Amtrak train hits, kills woman near Duke East Campus
Flu responsible for 4 NC deaths so far this season
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
Show More
The Raleigh Christmas Parade is almost here!
Wisconsin company gives employees revolvers for Christmas
Phone not charging? Try this before buying a new one
Driver charged in Ind. bus crash that killed 3 children pleads not guilty
UNC student says man touched her inappropriately near campus
More News