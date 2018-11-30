What will $900 rent you in Durham, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Durham if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7 (Woodcroft)
Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 3700 Chimney Ridge Place, #7.
The building offers a swimming pool and on-site management. In the unit, expect a fireplace, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Canine lovers, rejoice: dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
201 Finsbury St., #202
Here's a 1,020-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 201 Finsbury St., #202, that's going for $895/month.
The apartment boasts air conditioning, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
3322 Tarleton West, #02
Next, check out this 781-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 3322 Tarleton West, #02. It's listed for $850/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a patio. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
