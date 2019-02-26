What will $900 rent you in Durham today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Durham if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1509 Fayetteville St.
Listed at $875/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1509 Fayetteville St.
In the unit, you are promised new floors and appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
5800 Tattersall Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5800 Tattersall Drive. It's listed for $854/month for its 721 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and a swimming pool. In the apartment, there is air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
707 N. Guthrie Ave., #A (Old East Durham)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 707 N. Guthrie Ave., #A , that's going for $810/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
