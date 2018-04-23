REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Hillsborough, right now?

827 Daniels St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Hillsborough is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hillsborough look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hillsborough via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Raleigh neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

211 Ashe Ave.




Listed at $795 / month, this 260-square-foot studio apartment, located at 211 Ashe Ave., is 23.0 percent less than the $1,033 / month median rent for a studio in Hillsborough.

Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and plenty of storage space. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1215 Hillsborough St., #N




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1215 Hillsborough St., is listed for $850 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, built-in shelves and hardwood flooring. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

827 Daniels St., #C




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 827 Daniels St., which, at 566-square-feet, is going for $1,075 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineRaleigh
REAL ESTATE
Raleigh's poshest residential rentals, revealed
Renting in Fayetteville: What will $500 get you?
The priciest real estate rentals in Chapel Hill
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News