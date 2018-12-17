What's the cheapest rental available in Raleigh, right now? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Raleigh are hovering around $1,167. But how does the low-end pricing on a Raleigh rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

211 Ashe Ave.






Listed at $795/month, this 260-square-foot studio apartment is located at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $200 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

719 Chamberlain St.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 719 Chamberlain St. in Wade, is also listed for $795/month for its 650 square feet of space.

The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, air conditioning and an eat-in kitchen. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

106 N. Person St.






The, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 106 N. Person St. in North Central. It's being listed for $1,000/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Here's the full listing.)
