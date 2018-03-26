What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Raleigh, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
965 St Marys St., #B
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 965 St Marys St. in Hillsborough, which, at 500-square-feet, is going for $650 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, closet space and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
211 Ashe Ave.
Listed at $700 / month, this 260-square-foot studio apartment is located at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough.
In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has decent transit options.
(Here's the listing.)
901 Canenaugh Dr.
This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, situated at 901 Canenaugh Dr. in Six Forks, is listed for $950 / month for its 775-square-feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a full kitchen with granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
