What's the cheapest rental available in Raleigh, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Raleigh via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
211 Ashe Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 211 Ashe Ave. in Hillsborough, is listed for $765/month for its 260 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $200 pet fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
719 Chamberlain St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 719 Chamberlain St. in Wade, which, at 650 square feet, is also going for $765/month.
The building offers assigned parking. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, an eat-in kitchen and an enclosed patio. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
100 Horne St., #2
Then there's this 800-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 100 Horne St., #2 in Wade, listed at $800/month.
In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, a walk-in closet and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers on-site laundry. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1
Over at 1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-1 in Six Forks, there's this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,146/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen island. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include a swimming pool, storage space, outdoor space, secured entry and a business center.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(View the listing here.)
Tupelo Hill Lane
And finally, there's this 844-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Tupelo Hill Lane in Glenwood. It's being listed for $1,216/month.
In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the full listing.)