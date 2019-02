What's the most expensive residential rental available in Chapel Hill?

504 S. Merritt Mill Road

2302 Environ Way, #2302

601 W. Rosemary St., #302

Whether you're apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be amusing to wander through a deluxe listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the upper-end of Chapel Hill's rental market look like today -- and just how glitzy do these homes get, given these astronomical prices?We examined local listings in Chapel Hill via rental site Zumper to discover the city's most glamorous listings.Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Here's a single-family home over at 504 S. Merritt Mill Road. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This rental is currently priced at $2,325/month.In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a porch. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this expansive palace.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.(Check out the complete listing here .)Then there's this condo situated at 2302 Environ Way, #2302. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,261 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is approximately $1,250/month, this home is currently going for $2,300/month. What, precisely, makes it so steep?In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking and additional storage space. Pets are not permitted in this high-end rental.According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, here's this condo situated at 601 W. Rosemary St., #302. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home is currently priced at $2,195/month.In the unit, you can expect a fireplace and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center and an elevator. As stylish as this set-up might appear, cats and dogs aren't kosher.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)