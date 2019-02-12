What's the most expensive residential rental available in Chapel Hill?

We examined local listings in Chapel Hill via rental site Zumper to discover the city's most glamorous listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
504 S. Merritt Mill Road
Here's a single-family home over at 504 S. Merritt Mill Road. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This rental is currently priced at $2,325/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a porch. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this expansive palace.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2302 Environ Way, #2302
Then there's this condo situated at 2302 Environ Way, #2302. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,261 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Chapel Hill is approximately $1,250/month, this home is currently going for $2,300/month. What, precisely, makes it so steep?
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking and additional storage space. Pets are not permitted in this high-end rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
601 W. Rosemary St., #302
Next, here's this condo situated at 601 W. Rosemary St., #302. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home is currently priced at $2,195/month.
In the unit, you can expect a fireplace and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center and an elevator. As stylish as this set-up might appear, cats and dogs aren't kosher.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)