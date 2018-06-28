REAL ESTATE

What's the priciest residential rental listed in Goldsboro?

1206 S. Best St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Looking to settle in Greensboro and price isn't an issue? You're in luck: we've rounded up the higher-end listings.

The priciest listing in today's Goldsboro rental market is going for $1,195/month. As high as it may seem, it's not the only high-end residential listing in the city.

We combed through local listings in Goldsboro via rental website Zumper to identify the city's priciest listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1206 S. Best St.




Starting off with the priciest listing, check out this single-family home situated at 1206 S. Best St. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,910 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Goldsboro is about $1,000/month, this spot is currently priced at $1,195/month. Why the higher price tag?

In the home, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, built-in shelves, exposed brick, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, laundry hookups and a backyard. Both cats and dogs are permitted on this property, pending the owner's approval.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1309 S. Taylor St.




Next, check out this townhouse over at 1309 S. Taylor St. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Goldsboro is approximately $800/month, this home is currently priced at $950/month.

In the townhouse, look for in-unit laundry, garage parking, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and a patio. Pets are not permitted in this unit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

415 Beech St.




Finally, take a look at this spacious apartment over at 415 Beech St. It has one bedroom and one bathroom. This home is currently priced at $425/month.

In the apartment, look for carpeted floors, closet space, ceiling fans, a stove, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed in the apartment.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
