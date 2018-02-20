What's the priciest residential rental listed in Raleigh?

RALEIGH --Whether you're on the prowl for a new place or not, it can occasionally be entertaining to step inside a luxury real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn't a concern. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Raleigh's rental market currently look like -- and just how upscale are the features, given these astronomical prices?
We scanned local listings in Raleigh via rental site Zumper to find the city's most posh listings.
Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
301 Fayetteville St., #3206 (Central)
First off, here's this mammoth condo over at 301 Fayetteville St. in Central. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a 3-bedroom rental in Raleigh is about $1,749 / month, this place is currently going for $5,887 / month.
In the furnished condo on the thirty-second floor, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ample natural lighting, two balconies and incredible views. The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center, reserved parking and additional storage space.
Cats and dogs are not allowed in this top-of-the-line house.
400 W North St., #1606 (North Central)
Then, here's this spacious condo over at 400 W North St. in North Central. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This rental is currently listed at $4,100 / month. Why so costly?
The building comes with garage parking, a fitness center and a swimming pool. The furnished top-floor unit has a master suite, custom closets, large windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and south-facing light.
Residing in this top-of-the-line house isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't welcome.
415 E Lane St. (North Central)
Next, take a look at this impressive home over at 415 E Lane St. in North Central. It has two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, and it takes up 1,700 square feet. Whereas the average price for a 2-bedroom rental in Raleigh is about $1,400 / month, this palace is currently priced at $2,500 / month.
The home is fully furnished and decorated, and it has a fully-equipped kitchen. According to the listing, "Neighborhood activities and gatherings at least once a month. Rocking chair porch for days you want to just sit, sip and watch the world go by. "
Cats and dogs are not welcome.
