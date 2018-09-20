Reality star Bethenny Frankel flies supplies to Fayetteville Florence flooding victims

Bethenny Frankel flew to Fayetteville on Wednesday afternoon to distribute supplies to Florence victims in the Carolinas. (Bethenny Frankel)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Former reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel flew to Fayetteville on Wednesday afternoon to distribute supplies to Hurricane Florence victims in the Carolinas.

The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star went to the Manna Church shelter in Fayetteville with her daughter and a team of volunteers to deliver a wide range of necessities to families that had to evacuate.



Some of the supplies her crew brought include solar-powered lights, cash cards, hygiene items, and pet food.

Frankel's daughter, Bryn, and her classmates raised money at school to help Florence victims.

"Florence has got nothing on us," Frankel said on her Instagram account.

Frankel was also heavily involved in Hurricane Maria aide back in September of 2017.

