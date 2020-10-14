Found remains confirmed to be those of missing Hope Mills woman; two charged with murder, rape and kidnapping

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state medical examiner has confirmed that the previously found human remains in the Rebecca Michelle Fellows case belong to the previously missing 40-year-old woman.

Beverly Ann Harris, 36, and Miguel Angel Navarro, 33, were arrested in July in connection with the case. The two were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy.

Fellows (also known as Rebecca Michelle Garcia-James) was reported missing on July 8.

On Sept. 24, investigators said they found human remains believed to be her. Wednesday, authorities confirmed it was Fellows' remains. Investigators did not give a location for where her remains were found. Her family has been notified.

Both Harris and Navarro are being held without bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center. This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this investigation should call Detective Josh Hamilton at (910) 429-3385 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 334-3000 or the Fayetteville-Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477)
