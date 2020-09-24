Remains believed to be that of missing Hope Mills woman found | 2 charged with rape, murder

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are behind bars accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a Hope Mills woman in July.

Hope Mills Police Department, Hoke County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Beverly Ann Harris, 36, and Miguel Angel Navarro, 33.

Beverly Ann Harris, 36, and Miguel Angel Navarro, 33, were arrested and charged in Sept. in the July disappearance and murder of Rebecca Michelle Fellows.



The pair are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy. Both are being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Their charges stem from the investigation into the disappearance of Rebecca Michelle Fellows (also known as Rebecca Michelle Garcia-James) on July 8.

Investigators said they found human remains which they believe are the missing woman

"We have located human remains that we believe to be Rebecca, however, we still need to confirm the identity," the police department said in a release sent Thursday morning.

The case is still under investigation.
