Lime recalls scooters after reports they break in half

Lime is taking some of its electric scooters out of service after customers reported that they broke in half while in use.

The decision came several weeks after the company said the same model occasionally breaks apart "when subjected to repeated abuse," The Washington Post reported.

"Safety is Lime's highest priority," the company said in a statement. "The vast majority of Lime's fleet is manufactured by other companies and decommissioned Okai scooters are being replaced with newer, more advanced scooters considered best in class for safety. We don't anticipate any real service disruptions."

Investigators are looking into whether faulty Lime scooters may have contributed to two deaths.

In October, Lime scooters were recalled because some may have been carrying batteries with the potential to catch fire.

ABC11 is working to learn if any of the impacted scooters are in Raleigh.
