Reckless driver report helps police find missing man

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A call about a reckless driver resulted in police discovering a man who was the subject of a distant silver alert.

Pittsboro police said they got a call about a reckless driver and were able to stop the vehicle on the NC 87 connector near NC 902.

Officers discovered the man was the subject of a silver alert 100 miles away.

Police got the man medical attention and contacted his family.

No other information has been released.
