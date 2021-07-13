Red Bull, Rauch to build manufacturing hub in NC

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Red Bull and Rauch will partner to build a new beverage manufacturing, filling and distribution center in Cabarrus County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.The combined project will create at least 400 jobs and invest more than $740 million into Concord by 2027."Global manufacturers need a world-class workforce to support their expansion plans," Cooper said. "In North Carolina, Red Bull and Rauch have chosen the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, and a resilient business climate with an excellent transportation infrastructure to support their long-term growth."Rauch is a filling company, and together with Red Bull, it will build the high-tech beverage production hub that will span 2 million square feet."We are excited to see the partnership that Red Bull and Rauch are creating here in North Carolina," said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "Like this partnership, North Carolina's success is supported by strong economic and workforce development partnerships, which will continue to attract growing companies that are creating good paying jobs and impactful investments statewide."Average wages for workers at the facility were not immediately disclosed."What an outstanding announcement for our county and our region," said Republican N.C. Sen. Paul Newton, whose district includes Cabarrus County. "The decision by these innovative companies to choose Cabarrus County creates game-changing employment opportunities for our citizens."