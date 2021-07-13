Business

Red Bull, Rauch to build manufacturing hub in NC

EMBED <>More Videos

Red Bull, Rauch to build manufacturing hub in NC

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Red Bull and Rauch will partner to build a new beverage manufacturing, filling and distribution center in Cabarrus County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The combined project will create at least 400 jobs and invest more than $740 million into Concord by 2027.

"Global manufacturers need a world-class workforce to support their expansion plans," Cooper said. "In North Carolina, Red Bull and Rauch have chosen the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, and a resilient business climate with an excellent transportation infrastructure to support their long-term growth."

READ MORE: Fidelity Investments to add 500 new jobs at RTP campus

Rauch is a filling company, and together with Red Bull, it will build the high-tech beverage production hub that will span 2 million square feet.

"We are excited to see the partnership that Red Bull and Rauch are creating here in North Carolina," said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "Like this partnership, North Carolina's success is supported by strong economic and workforce development partnerships, which will continue to attract growing companies that are creating good paying jobs and impactful investments statewide."

Average wages for workers at the facility were not immediately disclosed.

READ MORE: Bioresearch firm to build plant, bring 200 jobs to Durham

"What an outstanding announcement for our county and our region," said Republican N.C. Sen. Paul Newton, whose district includes Cabarrus County. "The decision by these innovative companies to choose Cabarrus County creates game-changing employment opportunities for our citizens."

READ MORE: Chicken coop manufacturer's return to NC will create hundreds of jobs
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncbusinessmanufacturingroy cooperdevelopmentjobs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Passport application delays spell headaches for NC travelers
Wake County mom wants answers after 2nd grader boards wrong bus
Search continues for wolf-German Shepherd hybrid dogs
Report: Meeting at UNC may be over efforts to remove chancellor
Data shows housing segregation persists across the Triangle
Raleigh-Durham named 2nd best place to live in the US
Show More
NC Wildlife monitoring bear in tree at Raleigh hospital
Wilson County has 2nd highest COVID rate in NC
Woman gets third COVID-19 shot after OK from doctors
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
75-year-old among victims in Raleigh house fire
More TOP STORIES News