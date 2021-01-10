Red Springs man shot, killed after pointing firearm at SWAT operators, officials say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Pembroke.Officials said the Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to 32 Janice Drive around 9:41 p.m. in reference to a 911 hang-up call. The caller told the dispatcher, "I'm just going to bleed out."Upon arrival to the scene, deputies made contact with Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs. Oxendine was driving a vehicle on Janice Drive and rushing the motor. Officials said Oxendine backed the vehicle into the driveway and set fire to the interior headliner of the vehicle while still inside it.Deputies attempted to get Oxendine to exit the vehicle so he could get medical attention. Officials said Oxendine made statements about bleeding out and threats toward harming law enforcement officers.Oxendine told deputies he had a weapon and had done time in prison for shooting at law enforcement in the past.Upon SWAT's arrival, deputies saw fire and smoke inside the vehicle. SWAT then approached and Oxendine was said to have pointed what appeared to be a firearm in their direction. Oxendine was shot and deputies called EMS.Oxendine was pronounced dead at the scene.The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was immediately contacted and will be the lead investigator on this shooting.Further investigation revealed Oxendine had served three years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm in 2009.All deputies and officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.Sheriff Burnis Wilkins asked for prayers for the victim's family as well as for the deputies involved.A Red Springs man was shot and killed when he appeared to point a firearm at SWAT officers and deputies.