Politics

Future of latest NC redistricting plans before Supreme Court

EMBED <>More Videos

Future of latest NC redistricting plans before Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's highest court is ready to hear arguments on whether it has authority to throw out new congressional and General Assembly districts because they comfortably favor Republicans in an otherwise closely divided state.

The state Supreme Court scheduled 90 minutes Wednesday to listen to lawyers for voters and advocacy groups suing over the latest redistricting and for GOP legislative leaders who drew lines in November.

SEE ALSO: Balance of power in state, national politics at stake in NC redistricting trial

A trial court last month found the lines result from "intentional, pro-Republican partisan redistricting." But those judges declared it wasn't the judiciary's place to interfere with maps to address partisan fairness when it's the General Assembly that draws boundaries. The plaintiffs say constitutional provisions for free elections, speech and association demand the courts step in to rein in extreme partisanship and protect democracy.


It's unclear when the justices will rule. For the May 17 primary to remain on time, any new lines would have to be redrawn quickly,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighgerrymanderingvotingelectionselection
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Raleigh mom still shaken nearly 2 years after RPD raided wrong home
Popular Durham restaurant reopening Wednesday
Washington's NFL team announces new name
LATEST: Unvaccinated 23x more likely to be hospitalized with omicron
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50%
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Show More
WCPSS tackles ways to improve children's mental health
PNC awards $2 million in grant money for NC HBCUs
Suspect arrested after 2 Virginia college campus officers killed
Whoopi Goldberg suspended despite apology for Holocaust remark
New trucking grads at Fayetteville school ready to hit the roads
More TOP STORIES News