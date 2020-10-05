All 6 Regal Cinemas in NC Triangle to close amid COVID-19 pandemic

Regal Brier Creek | 8611 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh, NC, 27617

Regal Timberlyne | 120 Banks Drive, Chapel Hill, NC, 27515

Regal North Hills | 4150 Main at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC, 27609

Regal Beaver Creek & 4DX | 1441 Beaver Creek Commons Dr., Apex, NC, 27502

Regal Crossroads & IMAX - Cary | 501 Caitboo Avenue, Cary, NC, 27518

Regal White Oak | 1205 Timber Drive East, Garner, NC, 27529

Movie studios have been forced to rethink how they release blockbuster movies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON -- The six Regal Cinemas in central North Carolina will be part of the temporary closure of all of the company's US and UK theaters.Cineworld, the UK company that owns Regal Cinemas, announced Monday that it would be closing all of its 536 Regal Cinemas in the US and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in the UK.The closures start Thursday, Oct. 8. It's unclear at this time how long the closure's will last."In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cineworld, parent company of Regal, today announced that it will be temporarily suspending operations at all of its 536 Regal theatres in the U.S., as of Thursday, October 8, 2020," the company said in a statement to ABC11.The company has high debts and is, like the wider industry, struggling with the effects of the pandemic. It said that with major markets such as New York closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, "studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films."Without these releases, the company can't give customers "the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19.''"This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets - including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theaters and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry, said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld.Cineworld shares fell as low as 15.64 pounds in London and were down 31% at 27.41 in morning trading.The industry had been rocked by the pandemic - first being closed for months and then operating at a fraction of previous capacity, said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets. Cineworld had also been highly leveraged, having largely funded its acquisition of Regal Entertainment in 2018 through debt."Today the company confirmed they will be assessing their liquidity options, and it plans to update the market on the resumption of business in due course,'' he said. "It seems that Cineworld is hunkering down and they are holding onto their current liquidity position, with the view to probably having a reduced service when they re-open.''