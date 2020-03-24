Raleigh Police make arrest in stabbing death of 58-year-old man

Reginald Leon Valentine (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 58-year-old man.

Reginald Leon Valentine, 36, was taken into custody and charged with murder in connection with the March 21 death of Christopher Cotton.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Capital Boulevard

Cotton was rushed to WakeMed where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with additional information on this case can contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
