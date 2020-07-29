Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to honor Regis Philbin with updated presentation of his farewell episode in 2011

After sharing heartfelt remembrances on the Monday's, episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced that "Live" will honor the memory of former host Regis Philbin with an updated presentation of the Emmy Award-winning "Regis Farewell Celebration Special" episode from Nov. 18, 2011.

The tribute will air on Friday, July 31.

The special send-off celebrates Philbin's nearly three decades on "Live" and features favorite guests, musical tributes and Philbin's reflections on his years with the iconic morning program. Also, throughout the week, "Live" is sharing additional memories and favorite moments on the show's social and digital platforms.

On Monday's tribute, Ripa and Seacrest remembered Philbin as "the ultimate class act," but also as their dear friend and a member of the family.

"He would talk to them like they were adults and my kids they responded to that in a way that was so they just worshiped him," said Ripa, Philbin's former co-host for a decade. "Regis is one the people who we all believed I think would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable."

Philbin died Friday, just over a month before his 89th birthday. He died of natural causes, according to a family statement.
