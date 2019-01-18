RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

20/20 special dives deep into lives of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, once among US's most famous televangelists

Jim and Tammy Bakker 20/20 special promo

Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker were among the most famous televangelists in America, living a life of luxury with multiple houses, expensive cars and more money than God, when their empire all came crashing down amid sex and financial scandals.

The scandal captivated the nation - now, stunning new interviews, new details and a new picture of Jim & Tammy Faye Bakker, as you've never seen.

'Unfaithfully Yours' - the 2-hour 20/20 event tonight on ABC11 at 9 p.m.
