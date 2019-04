RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Six downtown Raleigh churches joined congregations for an Easter sunrise service on the East lawn of the Capitol Sunday morning.With the sun barely clipping the horizon, parishioners bundled up for a chilly Sunday morning.Among the crowd of lawn chairs and worshipers was Dawn Ashe."Just to give thanks to the Lord for all he's done for me... eternally grateful for him," she said after asked why she chose to attend.Another member of the crowd said he was there "to celebrate a risen Christ."