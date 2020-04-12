Religion & Spirituality

ABC11 to stream Easter service from Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh

On Easter Sunday, ABC11 will stream church services from Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Members are used to being able to go to church to worship every Sunday but the way they worship has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providence has seen a surge in interaction during its online services since the pandemic began. In a time of uncertainty, church leaders say their "virtual attendance" is high.

Providence Senior Pastor Brian Frost said he's dealt with fear and anxieties brought on the pandemic by looking to God, a personal source of encouragement.

"I spend time in prayer, " Providence Pastor Brian Frost said. "I spend time in His word. I spend time on the phone with people who can help encourage me in the same way I would seek to help encourage somebody else."
