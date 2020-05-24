BREAKING NEWS
Religion & Spirituality
A Sunday message for those whose church service was canceled due to the coronavirus (con versión en español)
WTVD
Church services for the past several Sundays have been canceled for many people in the Triangle due to the spread of coronavirus.
Preston Stack, Campus Pastor of Elevation Church Raleigh is bringing you a virtual message.
Watch his message in the video above.
Pastor David Rengifo of Point Church Español has a message in Spanish.
Watch his message en español below.
Pastor David Rengifo of Point Church Español with a virtual message
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
