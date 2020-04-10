Coronavirus

Clergy, businesses strive to keep Easter traditions alive during COVID-19 pandemic

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People are striving to keep up Easter weekend traditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trays are laid out inside the kitchen of Backyard Bistro in West Raleigh. The restaurant is one of the few spots crisping up filets and sprinkling down seasoning for a proper fish fry this Good Friday.

Proprietor Joe Lumbrazo says customers are calling for to-go orders and especially right now, he could use the business.

RELATED: Restaurants offering to-go Easter meals as we continue to social distance during COVID-19 pandemic

"It's like night and day from last year, and years previous. No one's coming out for Easter. Hopefully this will be the last holiday we have to spend inside," said Lumbrazo.

Elsewhere in the Triangle, North Carolinians are heading out for their holiday ham at Honey Baked or grabbing candy curbside at shops like Chocolate Smiles.

LIST: Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday

Most Easter services are moving from the pews to online portals.

Hope Community Church is encouraging faithful parishioners to invite others to come together for an online stream and celebrate as one virtually.

"I think the uniqueness of what we're going through right now as a nation, it's going to make inviting people to our Easter experience easier than ever," said Hope Community Church Pastor and Founder Mike Lee in a Facebook video message.



Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityraleighwake countycoronaviruswake county newscovid 19 outbreakeaster
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More Fort Bragg troops deploy to COVID-19 hot spot
Travel nurses feeling the pinch of COVID-19
'Stressful,' 'crazy,' 'difficult': Hear from doctors, nurses
A year after Durham explosion, Torero's 'working hard' to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Walmart employee in Fayetteville tests positive
Testing for COVID-19 spikes but NC still lags behind other states
A year after Durham explosion, Torero's 'working hard' to reopen
$100 roll of toilet paper among the 1,200 price gouging complaints
'Stressful,' 'crazy,' 'difficult': Hear from doctors, nurses
Travel nurses feeling the pinch of COVID-19
Man found dead in car after crash in Clayton was stabbed, police say
Show More
Rolesville football team spreads love to grieving family
17-year-old student athlete drowns at Falls Lake
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Money available for NC college students hurt by COVID-19
More Fort Bragg troops deploy to COVID-19 hot spot
More TOP STORIES News