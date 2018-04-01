RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

First Easter Mass at new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral

Thousands in Raleigh celebrated at a new house of worship.

RALEIGH, NC --
Millions of people across the planet celebrated Easter today, but thousands in Raleigh celebrated at a new house of worship.

This celebration was one of the first Easter Sunday Mass at the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral.

The Cathedral astounded the bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese.

"I saw the building from the outside and I said, "wow." It's like being in one of those big churches in Europe," said Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama.

The $45 million sanctuary is impressive and the meaning of the building has not been lost.

"Especially with Edith joining our family, its one of those things where it kind of all comes together now. We turn to our faith so we can all raise her and make a happy, healthy, home," said churchgoers Matthew and Kate Grimsley.

Edith is four weeks old and looks happy and healthy.

The bishop reminded everyone that even this new cathedral means nothing without a good foundation.

In fact, the cathedral has still not been completed. Technically, this week, more than 3,000 pipes will be installed.
