'No president has been attacked as he has:' Franklin Graham asks Christian leaders for special day of prayer for Trump

"President Trump's enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency," Graham posted on Facebook. "In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God."
In the post, Graham went on to say that the state of the nation could only be saved by God and that we need to call on him to intervene and help the president.
"This is a critical time for America. We're on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President."
Graham asked that the day of prayer be held on Sunday, June 2.
He then asked people to comment on his post if they would commit to praying.
While many agreed, others said it was useless.
"Trump don't need prayer, he needs an exorcism," one commenter wrote. "He is an evil man with no shame."
The request came just days after a larger push from Democrats for Trump's impeachment.
During that week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she too was praying for Trump, saying he needed an intervention.
"Now this time, another temper tantrum," she said. "I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country."