RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list

EMBED </>More Videos

Is the Bible worth reading? (Shutterstock)

Men's fashion magazine GQ has stirred up controversy by including the Bible on its list of "21 Books You Don't Have to Read."

The editors placed the Bible as number 12 on their list saying, "The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it."

"Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced," the magazine said. "It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned."

GQ instead suggests reading "The Notebook" by Agota Kristof instead of the Bible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionbuzzworthy
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Report identifies more than 1,000 child victims of Catholic priest abuse
Christ the King Lutheran Church of Cary sets out to feed those in need
Thailand's soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices
Raleigh man wants to put chapel 100 feet underground
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News