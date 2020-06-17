Building multiethnic unity: What local church says Christian message has to offer

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6252542" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"The Christian worldview is that we are fallen people marred by sin. We're born into this world, sinners. And so unfortunately, because of that, one of the faces of sin is racism. So racism will always be among us," said Loritts. "But I would also say, I had someone ask me one time- 'Bryan, if you could live at any time in world history, when would it be?' I said, 'As a black man? Now.' Even though things aren't perfect for us and we've got a lot change to make, the kind of change that we saw during Civil Rights movement, has been monumental because of what King did; the Voting Rights Act was passed, the Civil Rights Act was passed, the Fair Housing Act was passed."