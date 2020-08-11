Charlotte church's bible reading mentions earthquake moments before state's most powerful quake in a century

The Diocese of Charlotte says Father Richard Sutter of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church said a lector had just reached the 19th chapter which states: "After the wind there was an earthquake - but the LORD was not in the earthquake." It was about then that parishioners felt a 5.1 magnitude quake centered near Sparta that rattled North Carolina on Sunday.
It was the most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than a century. The last five magnitude earthquake hit the state in 1916. The U.S. Geological Survey registered that quake at 5.2 magnitude. Several aftershocks were felt in Sparta following the earthquake.
Monday morning, ABC11's Morgan Norwood toured the epicenter of the earthquake, discovering several homes that were damaged. Several homes had destroyed chimneys with one caving into the home's living room.
EARTHQUAKE AFTERMATH: We are live in Sparta, the epicenter of a 5.1 magnitude quake that rocked most of our state. The tremors crumbled this chimney and there’s stone scattered everywhere. Look closely and you’ll see cracks running through the home #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vJktqJbOHV— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) August 10, 2020
Several geologists at UNC traveled to Sparta on Monday to survey damage.