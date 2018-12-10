RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

2 nuns accused of embezzling money from Catholic school to spend on gambling

EMBED </>More Videos

Nuns admit to stealing $500,000. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 10, 2018.

TORRANCE, Calif. --
Two nuns have been accused of embezzlement at a Catholic school in California in a development that has left parents and administrators stunned.

Officials at St. James Catholic School in Torrance described the amount of purloined money as "substantial."

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles said the nuns took half a million dollars or more over the years, allegedly to spend on travel and casino gambling.

One of the accused nuns is the former principal, Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, who had been at the school for 29 years. She retired earlier this year.

"This matter came to our attention during financial reviews in connection with the change in leadership at our school.

Other staff persons were not implicated or responsible," the parish's pastor said in a statement.

The other nun, Sister Lana Chang, was an eighth-grade teacher for 20 years. She too retired this year.

The Archdiocese reported the theft to the Torrance Police Department.

At first, the school said it "does not wish to pursue criminal proceedings," but now the Archdiocese tells ABC News the investigation has deepened and they are considering making this a criminal case

Officials said the nuns' order, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, was cooperating with the investigation and agreed to reimburse the school. The accused nuns were said to have expressed deep remorse and asked for forgiveness.

"We have initiated additional procedures and oversight policies for financial management and reporting responsibilities," the pastor's statement said. "No student or program at St. James has suffered any loss of educational resources, opportunities, or innovations."

In a letter sent to students' parents, officials expressed hope that the parents had not lost trust or faith in the school.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionnunreligioncatholic churchcatholic schoolembezzlementu.s. & worldCalifornia
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Jewish community comes together in Raleigh for Shabbat
'Please pray for me:' Anne Graham Lotz reveals she has breast cancer
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Winter storm pushes out of Raleigh, wintry mix still possible
Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
At least 5 cars involved in crash on I-440 at Poole Rd in Raleigh
12'' of snow blankets parts of Raleigh-Durham
WCPSS defends countywide system ahead of snow day, cites diversity
Reminder: Keep curbs, walkways clear for mail delivery
Divers search for truck driver who crashed, disappeared in Neuse River
Applebee's offering $1 cocktail through December
Show More
Snow day closes North Carolina Zoo, area schools, more
NC snow forecast: Temperatures above freezing as storm moves out
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help Duke doctor out of snow
PHOTOS: Snow blankets many parts of North Carolina
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
More News