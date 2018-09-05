'Please pray for me:' Anne Graham Lotz reveals she has breast cancer

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Anne Graham Lotz has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will have surgery on September 18 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, according to a post on her website.
"Please pray for me ... and my family ... as we follow the Good Shepherd through this Valley of the Shadow," Lotz said in the post.
Lotz is the second oldest daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham and is asking for prayers during her cancer treatment.
"Each day since the diagnosis God has given me promises and encouragement from His Word," says Lotz. "He also has made it very clear that my healing will be in answer to not just my prayer, but the prayers of others for me."
Lotz said she received the diagnosis exactly three years after finding her husband dead in the pool at their Raleigh home.
Lotz runs AnGeL Ministries, an independent non-profit organization based in Raleigh.
The New York Times named Lotz one of the five most influential evangelists of her generation, according to her website.