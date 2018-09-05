RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

'Please pray for me:' Anne Graham Lotz reveals she has breast cancer

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Anne Graham Lotz has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will have surgery on September 18 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, according to a post on her website.

"Please pray for me ... and my family ... as we follow the Good Shepherd through this Valley of the Shadow," Lotz said in the post.

Lotz is the second oldest daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham and is asking for prayers during her cancer treatment.

"Each day since the diagnosis God has given me promises and encouragement from His Word," says Lotz. "He also has made it very clear that my healing will be in answer to not just my prayer, but the prayers of others for me."

Lotz said she received the diagnosis exactly three years after finding her husband dead in the pool at their Raleigh home.

Lotz runs AnGeL Ministries, an independent non-profit organization based in Raleigh.

The New York Times named Lotz one of the five most influential evangelists of her generation, according to her website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionbilly grahambreast canceruncRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Gospel legend, Triangle native sings at Aretha Franklin's funeral
Christ the King Lutheran Church of Cary sets out to feed those in need
Thailand's soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices
Raleigh man wants to put chapel 100 feet underground
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Cam Newton comments on Colin Kaepernick Nike controversy
Troubleshooter: Raleigh woman thought car stolen, but it was just unlawfully towed
Trump blasts critical op-ed from anonymous senior official
Police: Raleigh cellphone repair workers shared woman's private photos
North Carolina school performance grades released
Carolina Hurricanes players personally deliver some season tickets to fans
Princeville Fire Dept. destroyed by Matthew fights to recover $30K for unfinished project
Fort Bragg soldier accused of abusing child, starving dogs to death
Show More
Woman made up kidnapping because she couldn't pay employees, police say
WalletHub: Durham voted 5th best housing market in U.S.
DPAC to hold lottery for $10 seats to Hamilton
ICE investigators order 44 North Carolina counties to turn over voting records
Doctor says Mona Lisa was suffering from thyroid condition
More News