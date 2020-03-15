Raleigh Diocese cancelling Mass until further notice

On Thursday, the Diocese said it was "waiving the obligation for the faithful to attend Sunday Mass" but is not issuing a diocesan-wide cancellation of all Masses.
Bishop Luis Zarama also said the school will comply with the governor's executive order and close for a minimum of two weeks.
In the meantime, the diocesan is providing a list of online viewing of Masses that are available for viewing across Raleigh.