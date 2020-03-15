Religion & Spirituality

Raleigh Diocese cancelling Mass until further notice

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- After Governor Cooper's executive order came into effect Saturday afternoon, the Catholic Diocese said it is directing all weekend Masses in the Diocese of Raleigh be cancelled until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

On Thursday, the Diocese said it was "waiving the obligation for the faithful to attend Sunday Mass" but is not issuing a diocesan-wide cancellation of all Masses.



Bishop Luis Zarama also said the school will comply with the governor's executive order and close for a minimum of two weeks.

RELATED: Gov. Roy Cooper orders all K-12 public schools to close as more coronavirus cases are announced

In the meantime, the diocesan is providing a list of online viewing of Masses that are available for viewing across Raleigh.
