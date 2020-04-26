Wake County offers clarity on drive-in church services under stay-at-home order

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- During a time when many people are looking to faith for clarity and comfort, Wake County is advising that faith communities continue to utilize drive-in services.
Those who aren't from the same family or household can't touch others or share items like communion elements, literature or offering plates. But they can drive up to unattended tables, while remaining six-feet from other vehicles, and drop off contributions.
LifePoint Community Church in Willow Spring in Wake County started drive-in services last Sunday.
Senior Pastor Nathan Redinger said they'll continue during the pandemic.
"I think it's just been a good opportunity for our church to gather, like I said earlier, to worship together," Pastor Redinger said. "People have really enjoyed that. It's important during this time that, we as a church, pray for our community and serve our community."
Pastor Redinger said they're looking into implementing communion and collections into their drive-in services after Wake County offered clarity on what can be done.
"I was encouraged to see the news come out yesterday about having a table where I could have resources and offering, and how we might be able to look at doing communion as a church together," Pastor Redinger said.
Bethesda Baptist Church in Durham will be offering its third church drive-in service Sunday.
"We also bought a FM transmitter so the sound system goes through a transmitter and they can not have to roll down their windows and they can turn to a radio station and they can feel safe but still be together," Senior Pastor Jonathan Barbee said.
Pastor Barbee said they're making sure everyone stays in their cars and taking other precautions.
"The few guidelines that we had is that cars must be 6 feet apart so we're maintaining that," Pastor Barbee said. "Another thing that we understand is that, according to the health department, that if they roll down the windows, they need to wear a wear a mask. We're also making sure our parking attendants are wearing masks and gloves."
Faith Harvest Church in Wake Forest is offering drive-in services and requires everyone to stay in their vehicles during services.
