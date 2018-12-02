HANUKKAH

Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Hanukkah events in the Triangle

Chanuka at Crabtree Valley Mall - Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 4:45 p.m.
The annual menorah lighting will be on the upper floor outside Sears.There will also be a 3D virtual reality game machine experience.

Chanukah Wonderland at the Apex Community Center - Sunday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.
Crafts, games and fun for children of all ages. An ice menorah lighting, fire show and outdoor festival will take place at 5 p.m.
220 N. Salem Street

Cary Menorah Lighting - Thursday, Dec. 6
Light the menorah with the Cary Jewish community while enjoying music, dreidel and a tasty treat at 5:30 p.m.
Cary Arts Center
101 Dry Avenue
Cary, North Carolina 27511
Chanukah Palooza: Congressional Chanuka Dinner & Celebration - Friday, Dec. 7
The annual Chanukah celebration featuring a build-you-own taco bar from NanaTaco, a laser light show and games and crafts for all ages. The candle lighting and dinner will take place at 6 p.m. and a Shabbat services will take place at 7:30 p.m.
1933 W. Cornwallis Road
Durham, NC 27705
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionhanukkahjewishholidayDurhamApexRaleighCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HANUKKAH
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
More hanukkah
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Jewish community comes together in Raleigh for Shabbat
'Please pray for me:' Anne Graham Lotz reveals she has breast cancer
Gospel legend, Triangle native sings at Aretha Franklin's funeral
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
NC Board of Elections chair resigns amidst controversy
1 dead, 1 injured in 1-95 RV crash
Duke University trustees approve Carr Building renaming
Police searching for man who robbed Southpoint jewelry store
Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from utility grate
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Show More
NC Army National Guard troops return home to emotional reunions
NC State beats East Carolina 58-3 in regular-season finale
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
George H.W. Bush's final words
More News