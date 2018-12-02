Chanuka at Crabtree Valley Mall - Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 4:45 p.m.
The annual menorah lighting will be on the upper floor outside Sears.There will also be a 3D virtual reality game machine experience.
Chanukah Wonderland at the Apex Community Center - Sunday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.
Crafts, games and fun for children of all ages. An ice menorah lighting, fire show and outdoor festival will take place at 5 p.m.
220 N. Salem Street
Cary Menorah Lighting - Thursday, Dec. 6
Light the menorah with the Cary Jewish community while enjoying music, dreidel and a tasty treat at 5:30 p.m.
Cary Arts Center
101 Dry Avenue
Cary, North Carolina 27511
Chanukah Palooza: Congressional Chanuka Dinner & Celebration - Friday, Dec. 7
The annual Chanukah celebration featuring a build-you-own taco bar from NanaTaco, a laser light show and games and crafts for all ages. The candle lighting and dinner will take place at 6 p.m. and a Shabbat services will take place at 7:30 p.m.
1933 W. Cornwallis Road
Durham, NC 27705
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
HANUKKAH
More hanukkah
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories