Religion & Spirituality

Yom Kippur 2019: Holiest day of the year in Judaism

By Jalyn Henderson and Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year for people of the Jewish faith. It starts at sundown Tuesday, Oct. 8 and lasts until sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

In English, Yom Kippur is translated to 'Day of Atonement.'

Yom Kippur happens 10 days after Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

During those 10 days, Jews self-reflect, think about past sins and hope to be written into the Book of Life for the year to come.

Rosh Hashanah is a joyful occasion, where people eat apples dipped in honey, along with other sweets to celebrate a sweet and happy new year. Yom Kippur, on the other hand, is a more somber day, where Jews fast to atone for their sins.

It starts with the singing of a prayer called Kol Nidre, a deeply spiritual prayer that marks the opening of the Book of Life. Jews then atone during their fast and hope to have their names inscribed in the book.

The blowing of a ram's horn, or shofar, during Neilah, the closing ceremony, marks the end of Yom Kippur and the start of the true, next Jewish year.

Once the sun sets at the end of Yom Kippur, Jewish families and friends gather together to break their fast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoloopspotonholidayrosh hashanahjewish
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men charged in death of Raleigh basketball star
Mom says shower 'fix' made bathroom unsafe
Raleigh mayor race likely headed to runoff election
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
Simone Biles carries USA to record-tying 5th straight world title
The 411: Oh deer, watch out for animals on the road
Job fair for veterans, military spouses in Raleigh this week
Show More
View the election results here
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold in NC
19-foot great white shark bites kayak off California coast
Tiny home community could be reality in Fayetteville
Large crane collapses, falls onto several homes
More TOP STORIES News