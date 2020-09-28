Jewish high holiday Yom Kippur begins Sunday evening

The Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur begins Sunday at sundown.The Day of Atonement is the holiest and most somber day on the Jewish calendar.In normal times, synagogues the world over would be packed Sunday night and all day Monday.But these are not normal times. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, many are expected to stay home this year.Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashana make up the high holidays, during which it is believed names are written in the Book of Life, deciding one's fate for the year.The day is marked by 24 hours of fasting, prayer and reflection.