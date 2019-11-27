kidnapping

Remains confirmed as UFC fighters' stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. -- Alabama authorities say human remains discovered in a wooded area have been confirmed as belonging to a missing college student who was the stepdaughter of a UFC fighter.

The Auburn Police Department said Wednesday that the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed the remains belong to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Police said the teen's disappearance is now a homicide investigation and additional charges will be filed.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama.

Police announced Monday that human remains were found in a wooded area in neighboring Macon County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed is currently being held without bond on kidnapping charges in the teen's disappearance. Police charged two other men with either helping dispose of evidence or hindering the investigation.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamakidnappingu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
3rd man may have helped Ala. kidnapping suspect flee to Florida: Police
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Raleigh store clerk's thumb nearly severed during armed robbery
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge orders UNC system to turn over Silent Sam statue
After he beat Duke, donations spiked to help his family rebuild from Dorian
Town of Garner cancels Christmas parade
How to spot fake reviews on Amazon
Thanksgiving weather forecast: Cooler but dry
Marine murder suspect arrested at mom's house
750 new jobs coming to Durham County
Show More
5 dead, 3 hospitalized after Minneapolis high-rise fire
Turkey trouble? Here's Butterball's hotline
Dave Chappelle, Garth Brooks announce NC shows
Scammers imitate VA in effort to scam U.S. veterans
Cumberland mom sounds alarm after son nearly abducted
More TOP STORIES News