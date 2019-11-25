kidnapping

Officials have 'good reason' to believe remains found belong to Aniah Blanchard; 2nd man arrested, got rid of evidence in Alabama kidnapping

AUBURN, Ala. -- An Alabama district attorney says they have "good reason" to believe human remains found on a road belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Monday that the remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County.

Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Police arrested 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery on first-degree kidnapping charges in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Police earlier charged 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.

RELATED: Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished

In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris of metro Birmingham. Blanchard remains missing.

RELATED: Police say missing Alabama college student was harmed, evidence of foul play found

Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.

RELATED: Judge orders DNA testing from suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamakidnappingu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Raleigh store clerk's thumb nearly severed during armed robbery
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
2 men arrested for kidnapping ECU student on Halloween
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in shooting at UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham
2 men shot, 1 dies while sitting in vehicle in Durham
'It's just terrible': Restaurant owner apologizes for Salmonella outbreak
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
Woman sees father in ultrasound photo of her unborn baby
Body found in Ala. confirmed as missing Fla. girl
Teen with jaw fused shut readies for 1st normal Thanksgiving
Show More
Fayetteville police officer shot at, woman in custody
Highway Patrol launches 'Click It Or Ticket' campaign
Supreme Court rejects bid for new trial in 'Serial' podcast case
Wild hogs may have attacked caretaker found dead in TX
Priceless items stolen in German museum heist
More TOP STORIES News