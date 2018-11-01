Remains of grandfather found in basement of NY home decades after he went missing, family says

The remains were found 57 years after the man's disappearance.

LAKE GROVE, Long Island --
A skeleton was discovered in the basement of a home on Long Island Wednesday, 57 years after a man who lived there went missing.

Police say that man's two adult children found the possible human remains while excavating the basement of the home on Olive Street in Lake Grove.

Their father, George Carroll, has been missing since 1961, six years after the family bought the home.

Detectives say it was family lore that the father was buried in the basement.

Authorities are also not even sure if the father was ever officially reported missing.

The mother is deceased and the siblings own the house.

DNA testing will now be used to identify the remains.
