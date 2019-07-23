Remains of missing Raleigh man found, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Tuesday that they have found the remains of 23-year-old Brendan Hurley and additional human remains that have not yet been positively identified.

Hurley and Anthony McCall, 23, have been missing for nearly a week.

Three people have been charged in connection with their disappearance.

James Daishawn Robinson, 21, and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, have been charged with two counts of murder, and a third person, a juvenile, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

RELATED: 2 men missing in Raleigh were killed, police say; 3 arrested

McCall, 21, and Hurley were last seen on July 16 and were reported missing the next day.

The other set of the remains have been taken to the medical examiner's office.
