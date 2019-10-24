Remains found in Nash County could belong to woman missing since 2004

On Thursday, deputies found remains that they believe belong to Deborah Deans, who has been missing since 2004.
She was 29 at the time of her disappearance.
#Breaking-Authorities believe they have a break in a 14-year-old cold case in Nash County. They found remains in Spring Hope. They believe they could belong to Deborah Deans, reported missing in 2004. This is a picture of Deans from the city of Rocky Mount’s website. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/EwYy9ARQRQ— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 24, 2019
The remains were found on Wiley Road in Spring Hope.
Nash County Sheriff Brandon Medina said they started receiving information about a week ago about a possible body in the area.
On Thursday, investigators determined that they had enough information to prepare a search warrant.
Medina said the body was buried in a shallow grave.
He said it is an active murder investigation and they have a suspect who they are talking to in relation to the case.
Since human remains were found, the search has been halted until a forensic pathologist responds to the scene.